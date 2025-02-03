United Airlines Flight Catches Fire on Runway During Takeoff in Houston (Shocking Video Viral)

Houston Texas: A series of plane incidents has been raising concerns across the United States in recent weeks. Just last week, two separate accidents occurred within a span of three days. Now, another close call has emerged. A United Airlines flight narrowly avoided disaster when flames erupted from one of its wings during takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

The flight in question, United Airlines Flight 1382, was bound for New York City when the emergency occurred. As the plane was accelerating down the runway, passengers and crew were shocked to see flames suddenly igniting from one of the aircraft’s wings. The skilled and alert crew responded immediately, activating emergency procedures to ensure the safety of everyone on board. The 104 passengers aboard the flight were quickly evacuated through the emergency exits, and all passengers were safely removed from the aircraft within moments.

The Houston Fire Department confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. The passengers, although visibly shaken, were safely escorted off the plane without any reports of burns or trauma.

A video of the dramatic scene, shared widely on social media, captured passengers screaming in fear as the flames spread, urging for immediate evacuation. The footage has since gone viral, with many expressing relief that the situation did not escalate further.

Federal Aviation authorities later confirmed that the fire was caused by a malfunction in one of the plane’s engines. Investigations are ongoing, and safety inspections are being conducted to determine the root cause of the failure. United Airlines has stated that they are cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.