University of Hyderabad Shines in QS World Rankings 2026, Secures Spot Among Global Top Institutions

Hyderabad – The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has earned a place among the world’s top universities, as per the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2026, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

UoH Ranked in the 801–850 Band Globally

In the latest rankings, UoH is placed in the 801–850 band worldwide. The 2026 edition evaluated a total of 8,467 institutions, of which 1,501 universities from 106 countries were featured, including 54 universities from India.

Recognition for Research Excellence

Highlighting UoH’s strong research performance, Vice Chancellor Prof. B. J. Rao expressed pride in the university’s global recognition.

“We are delighted to have achieved a notable ranking of #335 in the world in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator,” he said, emphasizing the institution’s robust research output and academic impact.

QS Rankings Reflect Methodological Enhancements

The QS rankings now include a broader set of metrics to reflect evolving priorities in higher education. These include:

Sustainability

Employment Outcomes

International Research Network

Academic Reputation

Employer Reputation

Faculty-Student Ratio

QS gathers citation and publication data over defined timeframes to assess the research impact and academic productivity of institutions worldwide.

Growing Recognition for Indian Institutions

UoH’s inclusion among the world’s top institutions underlines the growing global presence of Indian universities in academic and research excellence. The recognition comes as Indian higher education institutions continue to strengthen their performance across key global benchmarks.