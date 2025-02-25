UNRWA Vaccinates Over 454,000 Children Against Polio in Gaza Amid Ongoing Crisis

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has successfully vaccinated more than 454,000 children against poliovirus in the Gaza Strip over the past two days. The large-scale vaccination campaign is a crucial initiative to protect children from the dangerous disease amid the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

UNRWA emphasized the importance of immunization in preventing epidemics and ensuring the health and safety of Gaza’s youngest residents. The agency’s medical teams worked tirelessly, round-the-clock, in coordination with both local and international health authorities to ensure that the vaccines reached all targeted children.

UNRWA’s Commitment to Safeguarding Children’s Health

The campaign is part of UNRWA’s broader health program, which focuses on providing primary and preventive medical care to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and other operational areas. UNRWA reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the health of children and strengthening their immunity against potentially life-threatening diseases such as polio.

Despite facing significant challenges, including Israel’s recent ban on its operations in the Palestinian territories, UNRWA continues to deliver vital humanitarian services to Gaza residents. Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA’s media advisor, reaffirmed the agency’s determination to carry out its mission to assist Palestinians, calling it a “lifeline” for refugees.

Polio: A Highly Infectious Viral Disease Affecting Children

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under 5 years of age. The disease is transmitted from person to person, mostly through the faecal-oral route, or through contaminated water and food. Polio can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis, making immunization efforts crucial to preventing outbreaks.

Challenges Faced by UNRWA Amid Political and Humanitarian Difficulties

The recent vaccination campaign comes amid increased political tensions and restrictions. In October 2024, the Israeli Parliament passed laws banning UNRWA’s operations in Israel and the Gaza Strip. These laws, which took effect in late January 2025, have created additional hurdles for UNRWA, but the agency remains resolute in its efforts to provide essential services to Palestinian refugees.

The ongoing polio vaccination campaign highlights the critical role of UNRWA in ensuring the health and well-being of children in Gaza, despite the complex and challenging environment. UNRWA has called on families to continue cooperating with health teams to ensure every child receives the necessary vaccines and is protected against polio.