Unveiling “ReBIGGreenGanesha” Celebrations with a Focus on Sustainability

Hyderabad: Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL) has once again joined hands with 92.7 BIG FM for the 17th edition of the popular Green Ganesha initiative, #ReBIGGreenGanesha.

This year’s campaign, aligning with Mission LiFE, highlights the importance of individual actions and local cultures in the fight against climate change, promoting sustainable practices across Hyderabad through various community activities.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Eco-Friendly Seed Ganesha Idols: This year, over 15,000 eco-friendly seed Ganesha idols will be distributed nationwide. These idols are embedded with seeds and fertilizers, allowing devotees to perform the immersion ritual at home by planting the idol in a flowerpot, where it will grow into a new plant, symbolizing renewal and sustainability. Used Paper Collection Drive: A used paper collection drive is being conducted across Hyderabad, where the collected paper will be recycled into large eco-friendly Ganesha sculptures. The drive will culminate in a 7-day mall event featuring the installation of the Ganesha idol, aarti ceremonies, and the distribution of sweets. Plastic Collection and Recycling Campaign: The campaign encourages listeners to donate plastic bottles at special collection points set up at Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs). These bottles will be used in pandal decorations and later recycled to create a community bench, reinforcing the theme of “Plastic Ke Vighnaharta” (Guardians against Plastic). Volunteer Support for Eco-Friendly Ganpati Pandals: Volunteers will assist in maintaining cleanliness and promoting sustainable practices at Ganpati pandals, with active participation from BIG FM RJs to engage communities in conversations about sustainable living. Special Initiatives and Events: The campaign will also feature a beach cleanup activity in Mumbai and a series of nationwide events led by BIG FM RJs, aimed at encouraging listeners to adopt eco-friendly habits, such as reducing plastic bottle usage.

Statements from Leadership:

Mr. Goutham Reddy , Managing Director of Re Sustainability, stated, “Sustainability is more than a choice; it’s a responsibility we must embrace to ensure a secure future for ourselves and the generations to come. Through initiatives like ReBIGGreenGanesha, we aim to inspire widespread adoption of sustainable practices and protect our vital water resources.”

Mr. Masood Mallick, CEO of Re Sustainability, added, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of immense joy and celebration across the nation. This year, our flagship campaign carries forward the message of responsibility towards preserving nature for future generations. By offering Ganesha idols that give rise to new plant life and supporting recycling efforts, we reinforce our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener India."

Re Sustainability’s ongoing efforts in environmental protection and promoting a circular economy are further exemplified through this initiative, demonstrating a strong commitment to minimizing environmental impact during celebrations.

For more information about the #ReBIGGreenGanesha campaign, visit the Re Sustainability website or tune in to 92.7 BIG FM.