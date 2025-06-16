UP B.Ed JEE Result 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard at bujhansi.ac.in

June: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (BU Jhansi) has officially declared the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their results on the official website — bujhansi.ac.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on June 1, 2025, across various exam centers in Uttar Pradesh for admission into B.Ed programs for the academic session 2025-26.

How to Check UP B.Ed JEE Result 2025

Candidates can easily check and download their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in Click on the link for UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result. Enter your roll number and other login credentials. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Conducted on June 1

The UP B.Ed JEE 2025 was successfully held on June 1, 2025, at multiple designated centers across the state. A large number of students appeared for this competitive entrance exam aiming to secure admission into B.Ed programs offered by various colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Counseling Schedule to Be Released Soon

With the declaration of results, the focus now shifts to the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 counseling process, which will begin shortly. The counseling will be conducted in multiple phases based on the candidates’ ranks. Candidates will be allotted colleges based on their preferences, rank, and availability of seats.

The counseling schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website. Students are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly for updates.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Admission Process

The entire admission process will be completed in three phases of counseling based on rank. Once allotted, candidates will have to report to their respective institutions for document verification and admission formalities.