UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025: UPMSP to Announce Results Today; Know Where and How to Check

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the much awaited UP Board Class 10th and 12th exam results today, April 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

Students who appeared for the UP-Board exams this year can check their results on the official websites, including upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and www.results.digilocker.gov.in.

The UP Board 10th exams were conducted from February 24, 2025, to March 12, 2025. The evaluation of the answer sheets took place between March 19 and April 2, 2025. A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Class 12 exams this year.

Key Highlights:

Date and Time of Result Declaration : Today, April 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM .

: Today, April 25, 2025, at . Official Websites : Results can be checked at: upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in www.results.digilocker.gov.in

: Results can be checked at: Press Conference: The results will be revealed at a press conference in Prayagraj, where UPMSP will disclose the overall pass percentage, top-performing students, and other important details.

How to Check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results:

Students can follow these simple steps to access their UP Board exam results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to upmsp.edu.in. Select Your Result Option: On the homepage, click on the link for “UP Board Class 10 Result” or “UP Board Class 12 Result.” Enter Your Details: Enter your roll number and registration number in the provided fields. Login: After entering the required details, log in to view your result. View and Download: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check your marks, and download the result for future reference. Print Marksheet: You can print your marksheet for official use.

A Record Number of Students Appeared for the Exams:

This year, the UP-Board exams saw a massive number of students appearing for both Class 10th and 12th exams. 25,56,992 students took the Class 10 exams, and 25,77,733 students sat for the Class 12 exams. These exams were held across a total of 2,650 exam centers statewide.

Evaluation Process:

The evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 19 and April 2, ensuring the results were prepared and ready for declaration today. The UPMSP is expected to provide further insights during the press conference about the performance trends, including gender-based pass percentages and district-wise performances.

For students eagerly awaiting their results, keeping an eye on the official UPMSP website and other result portals is essential. Make sure to check your results as soon as they are published to avoid any delays.

