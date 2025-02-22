UP Board Exams Rescheduled in Prayagraj Due to Mahakumbh Mela – New Dates Announced

In light of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh State Board has announced that the high school and intermediate exams in Prayagraj will be rescheduled. Originally set for February 24, the exams will now take place on March 9. This decision comes as local authorities continue to manage the massive influx of pilgrims and traffic diversions in the city during the religious event.

Mahakumbh Mela’s Impact on UP Board Exams

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has drawn millions of devotees to Prayagraj. With daily pilgrim numbers exceeding 1 crore, the resulting crowds and traffic congestion raised concerns about the safe and smooth conduct of the board exams. As a result, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) decided to reschedule the exams to avoid disruptions.

Exams in Other Districts to Continue as Scheduled

While exams in Prayagraj will be rescheduled, students in other districts of Uttar Pradesh will still take their high school and intermediate exams on February 24, as planned. According to the official schedule:

High School Students : Hindi exam in the first shift, Healthcare in the second shift.

Intermediate Students: Military Science exam in the first shift, Hindi exam in the second shift.

For students in Prayagraj, the rescheduled exams will be held on March 9, following the original timings:

Morning Shift : 8:30 am to 11:45 am

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

This change ensures that both students and authorities have enough time to manage the logistical challenges presented by the Mahakumbh Mela.

Security Measures in Place for Smooth Exam Conduct

To manage the large crowds and ensure student safety, Prayagraj’s local administration has implemented strict security measures. This includes enhanced traffic management systems, hospital facilities, and other arrangements to support both pilgrims and exam candidates. The Mahakumbh Mela, which will conclude on February 26, has posed unique challenges, but authorities have been working to ensure that both the spiritual event and academic exams can proceed smoothly.

Rescheduling Welcomed by Students and Parents

The decision to reschedule the exams has been well-received by students and parents in Prayagraj, who had expressed concerns about potential disruptions. The Uttar Pradesh State Board’s move to adjust the exam dates aims to provide a stress-free environment, ensuring that students can focus on their preparations without worrying about traffic and security issues caused by the Mahakumbh Mela.

With the new schedule in place, both students and pilgrims can continue their activities with minimal interference. The UPMSP has assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the smooth conduct of exams on the rescheduled dates.