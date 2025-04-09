UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Release Date for Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has officially announced that Vishnu Manchu’s much-anticipated mythological epic ‘Kannappa’ will hit theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025.

Star-Studded Team Meets CM Yogi

The team of Kannappa visited Lucknow to meet CM Yogi Adityanath. The delegation included actor-producer Mohan Babu, lead actor Vishnu Manchu, renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari.

Poster Unveiling and Behind-the-Scenes Preview

During the meet, a striking poster of Kannappa was unveiled in the presence of CM Yogi. The Chief Minister was also shown exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that showcased the scale, spirituality, and cinematic depth of the film.

CM Yogi’s Praise for Indian Cultural Storytelling

CM Yogi praised the team’s efforts and emphasized the significance of bringing stories rooted in Indian mythology, spirituality, and cultural heritage to the big screen. He also encouraged the creation of more films like Kannappa that highlight India’s ancient legacy.

Vishnu Manchu on the Emotional Experience

Speaking about the moment, Vishnu Manchu said:

“Meeting Hon’ble CM Yogi Adityanath ji was a moment of immense honour. Kannappa is not just a film—it’s a cultural resurrection. His recognition of our work validates the power of mythological storytelling in Indian cinema.”

He further mentioned that the CM’s appreciation reaffirms the responsibility filmmakers have in preserving and celebrating Indian history through cinema.

A Mythological Epic to Remember

Kannappa is a grand retelling of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The ensemble cast includes:

Preity Mukhundhan

Mohanlal

Akshay Kumar

Prabhas

Kajal Aggarwal

Invitation to Tirupati

The Kannappa team also extended a warm invitation to CM Yogi to visit Tirupati and tour Mohan Babu University, a center for academic and cultural excellence.