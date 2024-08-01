UP horror: Police remove three officers, suspend five after woman on bike harassed

Lucknow: After the video of a mob harassing a woman on a bike on a flooded road in Lucknow went viral, the UP Police on Thursday removed three officers and suspended five personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prabal Pratap Singh, Additional DCP Amit Kumawat, and Assistant Commissioner of Police for Gomti Nagar, Anshu Jain, have been removed from their posts.

Additionally, Gomti Nagar SHO Deepak Kumar Pandey, Station in-charge Rishi Vivek, Sub-Inspector Kapil Kumar, and Constables Virendra Kumar and Dharamvir have been suspended.

The action comes after a video went viral video that showed a group of men misbehaving with a biker and a woman.

The video shows a man driving a bike with a woman pillion rider struggling through a flooded street, and a group of men surrounding them. The group splashes water on the man and woman. As the biker tries to evade and move forward, the men pull it back which leads to the duo falling on the flooded road during heavy rain.

In the video, a man is seen allegedly groping the woman.

The incident occurred near the Hotel Taj in Lucknow after the city was flooded due to heavy rainfall.

The video has sparked outrage, with people claiming that it was molestation and that action should be taken immediately.