UP Police announce reward on missing accused in Badaun murder case

Badaun: The Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Javed, the second accused in the Badaun double murder case, who is currently absconding in the matter.

Javed is the brother of the main accused Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter, shortly after he killed two minor boys on Tuesday.

Javed allegedly was waiting on his motorbike when his brother went into the house of the victims to ask for money for his wife’s treatment.

When Sajid came out after killing the boys, Javed sped away with him on his motorbike.

Meanwhile, in another development, it has been found that Sajid’s wife — whom he claimed was in hospital for her delivery — is not even pregnant.

She has been staying at her maternal house in the Binawar area for the past 15 days, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi.

Badaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh, meanwhile, has ordered the mandatory magisterial inquiry into the encounter of accused Sajid and ordered to send the inquiry report within 15 days.

Nazarin, the mother of the accused, said that her sons faced the consequences of their actions.

“I don’t know what was going on in their minds. They do not have any rivalry with anyone. I feel very sad for the children to whom this has been done,” she told reporters.