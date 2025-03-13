UP Administration to Cover Ten Mosques in Sambhal During Holi to Maintain Communal Harmony

Sambhal: In a significant move to ensure communal harmony, the Uttar Pradesh administration has decided to cover ten mosques in Sambhal during Holi celebrations on Friday. The decision comes as March 14 marks a rare coincidence, with Holi and the Jumma of Ramazan falling on the same day after sixty years.

Security Measures in Place

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrish Chandra stated that the move aims to prevent any disturbance and allow both communities to celebrate their respective religious occasions peacefully. “A total of ten mosques, located along the route of the ‘Chaupai’ procession, will be covered to avoid any tension between the communities,” he said.

The Chaupai procession, a traditional part of Holi celebrations, will follow its conventional route, which passes by these mosques. Authorities clarified that covering the mosques has been a long-standing practice to maintain peace.

Timings Adjusted for Holi Procession and Friday Prayers

To further ensure smooth proceedings, an agreement has been reached to adjust the timings of the Jumma prayers and the Chaupai procession. The Friday namaaz will either be held before or after the procession to prevent any overlap. Additionally, outsiders will not be permitted to enter mosque premises on the day.

Heightened Security and Peace Initiatives

Strict security arrangements have been made, with local authorities and UP Police officials directed to maintain vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents. A peace meeting was also held at the Sambhal police station, where religious leaders from both communities discussed measures to maintain communal harmony.

The ten mosques that will be covered with tarpaulin include:

Shahi Jama Masjid

Ladania Wali Masjid

Thaane Wali Masjid

Ek Raat Masjid

Gurdwara Road Masjid

Gol Masjid

Khajoor Wali Masjid

Anaar Wali Masjid

Gol Dukaan Wali Masjid

The UP administration’s proactive steps highlight efforts to uphold peace and ensure that both Holi celebrations and Jumma prayers take place without any disruptions.