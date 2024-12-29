Upcoming Blockbusters in 2024: A Look at Highly Anticipated Indian Films

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is set for an action-packed year with several highly anticipated releases in 2024. From action-packed dramas to sci-fi thrillers, here’s a roundup of the biggest films that are generating buzz.

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Allu Arjun’s Return as Pushpa Raj

One of the most awaited films of 2024 is Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, the sandalwood smuggler, portrayed by Allu Arjun. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu, Arjun faces tough opposition from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Faasil). Fans of the franchise can expect high-octane action and thrilling drama as Pushpa’s rise in the criminal world faces its ultimate test.

Kalki 2898 AD – A Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Epic

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD is a science-fiction action film directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film follows a group of people on a mission to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, Kalki. As the first installment of the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe, this epic promises a futuristic, mind-bending narrative that will captivate science fiction fans.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank – A Horror Comedy Sequel

The highly awaited sequel to Stree (2018), Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, brings back the horror-comedy magic. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. This time, the group of friends must face Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting women in the town of Chanderi. As the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, fans can expect more thrills, laughs, and suspense.

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) – Vijay’s Dual Role Thriller

In The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Vijay stars in dual roles in this action thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film follows Gandhi, a former anti-terrorism squad leader, who reunites with his team to resolve problems stemming from their past actions. Co-starring Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Mohan, GOAT is expected to be a high-energy film with gripping action sequences, marking Vijay’s penultimate film before his political debut.

Devara: Part 1 – N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in Dual Roles

Devara: Part 1 is an action-packed drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in dual roles, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Prakash Raj. This Telugu-language film follows the story of Devara, a chieftain who battles his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling. The film is the first part of a planned duology, and it promises intense action and drama set against a backdrop of coastal village politics.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – The Return of the Labyrinth

The third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release in 2024. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Set in Kolkata, the film continues the series’ unique blend of comedy, horror, and mystery as characters try to navigate the labyrinth of supernatural forces. Fans can expect more spine-chilling moments combined with laughs.

2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Indian cinema, with a diverse range of films spanning genres from action and thriller to sci-fi and horror. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding action or love a good supernatural mystery, these films are sure to captivate audiences nationwide. Keep an eye out for these blockbuster releases, which are set to dominate the box office and entertainment scene throughout the year.