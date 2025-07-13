UPI Rules Changes from August 1, 2025: What Users Need to Know

New Delhi: Starting August 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out new rules for UPI usage aimed at making the system faster, more secure, and reliable for everyday users. If you use UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or others, here’s everything you need to know about the changes.

Daily Balance Check Limit Set at 50 Per App

To reduce unnecessary server load, NPCI has set a limit of 50 balance checks per day per UPI app. This aims to prevent excessive backend requests that can slow down performance.

✅ Impact: Regular users won’t notice much change, but overall system speed and stability will improve.

Account Linked Check Capped at 25 Times a Day

Users will only be able to check which bank accounts are linked to their mobile number up to 25 times per day. This move is designed to prevent background misuse and reduce API overload.

⚠️ Note: This limit affects apps that frequently run background checks without user intervention.

New Auto-Debit Time Windows

All auto-debit UPI transactions (like for OTT subscriptions, mutual fund SIPs, etc.) will now be processed during specific time slots:

Before 10 AM

Between 1 PM and 5 PM

After 9:30 PM

This schedule is aimed at preventing server congestion during peak hours.

UPI Status Checks Restricted to 3 Attempts

If a UPI payment fails or gets stuck, users can now check the transaction status only 3 times, with each check spaced at least 90 seconds apart.

⏱️ This ensures servers are not overloaded with repeated requests and improves transaction success and refund reliability.

Recent Enhancements You Should Know

Faster API Response Times Since June 2025

In June 2025, NPCI reduced API response time limits to:

15 seconds for payments

10 seconds for failed transaction checks

This change helped ensure faster transaction processing and quicker issue resolution.

Registered Name Display Before Transaction

Since June 30, 2025, UPI apps now display the recipient’s bank-registered name before completing a transaction. This helps users avoid accidental or fraudulent transfers.

🔐 This simple update is a major boost to UPI fraud prevention.

Chargeback Limits Introduced in December 2024

A lesser-known rule implemented in December 2024 now allows users to file up to 10 chargebacks per month, with a maximum of 5 against the same individual or business.