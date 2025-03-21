UPI Services: From April 1, These Numbers Will Be Deactivated – What Users Need to Do!

Starting April 1, 2025, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services linked to inactive or reassigned mobile numbers will be deactivated, as per new directives issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This move aims to prevent unauthorized usage and fraud in digital transactions.

Why Is NPCI Deactivating UPI for Certain Numbers?

Mobile numbers play a crucial role in UPI transactions, especially in OTP verification. To enhance security and curb fraudulent activities, NPCI has instructed banks and payment service providers like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm to delist inactive mobile numbers from UPI services.

The Risk of Reassigned Mobile Numbers

Telecom companies reassign old mobile numbers that have been inactive for a long period .

that have been . If a previously linked UPI account remains active on a reassigned number , it could lead to unauthorized access and potential fraud .

, it could and . To prevent such risks, banks and UPI service providers will deactivate all inactive and reassigned numbers.

What Will Happen to Affected Mobile Numbers?

Banks and payment providers will remove inactive, reassigned, and deactivated mobile numbers from their UPI databases.

If your mobile number falls under this category, you will receive a notification about the deactivation of UPI services.

about the deactivation of UPI services. If the number remains inactive even after the notification, banks will delist it from UPI to prevent fraudulent transactions.

Who Will Be Affected?

This decision will impact individuals who:

Have changed their mobile number but have not updated it with their bank .

but have not . Have a UPI-linked number that has remained inactive for a long time.

that has remained inactive for a long time. Have surrendered their old mobile number without updating their bank details.

without updating their bank details. Own an old mobile number that has been reassigned to a new user.

How to Keep Your UPI Services Active?

To ensure uninterrupted UPI services, follow these steps:

✔ Check if your mobile number is active – Ensure you can make calls and send messages.

✔ Verify OTP and SMS alerts – Confirm that you are receiving OTPs and banking alerts.

✔ Update your mobile number with your bank – Visit your bank branch or use net banking to update your registered number.

Final Thoughts

As UPI continues to dominate digital transactions in India, security remains a top priority. The NPCI’s latest move is aimed at strengthening digital payment security and preventing potential fraud. Users are advised to update their mobile numbers with their banks to avoid any disruptions in their UPI transactions.