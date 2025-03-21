UPI Will Stop Working on These Mobile Numbers from April 1 – Check If You’re Affected

New Delhi: UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services will no longer work on inactive mobile numbers, deactivated, or reassigned to a new user. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a directive to banks and payment service providers (PSPs), such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, to delink such numbers from the UPI system to prevent fraud and unauthorized transactions.

If you’ve recently changed or deactivated your mobile number, you must update it with your bank before the deadline to ensure uninterrupted access to UPI services. Otherwise, your ability to make digital payments could be blocked.

Why Is NPCI Taking This Step?

Many users change or deactivate their mobile numbers without updating them in their bank records. However, their UPI-linked accounts often remain active, posing serious security risks. If a deactivated number is reassigned to a new user, fraudsters could potentially exploit it to conduct financial transactions using the previous owner’s UPI credentials.

To curb this risk, NPCI has mandated that banks and payment apps regularly identify and remove inactive or reassigned numbers from the UPI system.

Who Will Be Affected by This Change?

This update will impact UPI users in the following cases:

Users who have changed their mobile number but haven’t updated it with their bank. Users whose mobile numbers have been inactive for a long time. Users who surrendered their mobile numbers without notifying their bank. Users whose old mobile numbers have been reassigned to someone else.

If your number falls into any of these categories, your UPI services will be disabled from April 1, unless you take immediate action.

How Will Banks and Payment Apps Implement This Change?

Banks and PSPs will take the following steps to enforce NPCI’s directive:

Identify inactive or reassigned mobile numbers by monitoring transaction activity and network data. Notify affected users before deactivating their UPI-linked accounts. Delink inactive or reassigned numbers from the UPI system if no action is taken by the user.

How to Keep Your UPI Active and Avoid Losing Access?

To prevent your UPI services from being blocked, follow these steps:

1. Check if Your Mobile Number is Active

Ensure that your mobile number linked to your bank account is in regular use:

Make a call or send an SMS to confirm its activity.

to confirm its activity. Check if you are receiving SMS alerts and OTPs from your bank.

If you have changed your mobile number, update it with your bank before April 1, 2025, using any of these methods:

Net Banking : Log in to your bank’s internet banking portal and update your registered mobile number.

: Log in to your bank’s internet banking portal and update your registered mobile number. UPI Apps : Update your mobile number directly through Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm settings.

: Update your mobile number directly through Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm settings. ATM : Visit an ATM and use the ‘Update Mobile Number’ option.

: Visit an ATM and use the ‘Update Mobile Number’ option. Bank Branch: Visit your nearest bank branch with a valid ID to update your mobile details.

3. Ensure OTP Verification Works

Your mobile number is critical for OTP verification. If it is inactive or reassigned, transactions could fail, or worse, money could be sent to the wrong account. Test OTP functionality by initiating a small transaction.

If your mobile number remains inactive or unverified:

You will not be able to make UPI transactions.

Your UPI-linked accounts may be delinked from your bank account.

You could risk financial fraud if your old number is reassigned to someone else.

As India moves towards a cashless economy, maintaining an updated UPI-linked mobile number is essential. To avoid losing access to UPI payments and ensure a seamless digital banking experience, update your mobile number before April 1, 2025.

Stay informed, take action, and continue enjoying hassle-free digital payments!