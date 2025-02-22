Uppal Footpaths Reclaimed: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Structures!

Hyderabad: GHMC Cracks Down on Encroachments in Uppal’s Monday Market Area

In a continued effort to restore public spaces, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished several illegal structures that were encroaching on the footpaths along the main road at the bustling Monday Market in Uppal.

The demolition was part of the GHMC’s ongoing campaign against encroachments that block pedestrian walkways and cause public inconvenience.

According to GHMC officials, the structures were unlawfully built on the footpaths, obstructing the passage for pedestrians, and creating traffic bottlenecks. The operation was aimed at clearing these encroachments to ensure smoother movement and enhance the safety of people walking along the busy road.

GHMC authorities have warned of strict action against any future violations. They have emphasized that those found encroaching on footpaths will face immediate demolition of illegal structures and possible legal consequences.

GHMC’s Efforts to Maintain Public Order

This action is part of GHMC’s broader initiative to reclaim public spaces across Hyderabad. The corporation has been conducting regular inspections and identifying areas where illegal structures hinder pedestrian movement. In recent weeks, similar operations have been carried out in different parts of the city to remove encroachments that impede the footpaths and roads.

The Monday Market area, known for its high foot traffic, has been a target for such encroachments, often leading to safety concerns for pedestrians. The GHMC’s timely intervention is expected to provide relief to locals, ensuring that footpaths remain accessible and safe for everyone.

What’s Next for the Area?

The GHMC has made it clear that any new encroachments will not be tolerated. They have urged residents, shopkeepers, and vendors in the area to cooperate with authorities to maintain a clean and orderly environment. In addition, the civic body is working towards implementing measures that will prevent such encroachments in the future.

As part of the cleanup, GHMC officials are also planning to install signboards and conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of keeping footpaths free from obstructions.