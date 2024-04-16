Delhi

UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank
UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Related Stories
SC directs release of UPSC mains admit cards to candidates for error or non-availability of certificates
Civil Services Coaching and Free Residential Program for Muslim students
Delhi HC rejects UPSC aspirant’s plea seeking disclosure of answer sheets
30 Muslim candidates crack civil service 2022 exams; here’s the list
UPSC Results out; Waseem Ahmad Bhatt secures 7th Rank at All India Level

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button