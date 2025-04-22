Education
UPSC CSE Final Result 2024 Announced, Check Results Here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Final Result 2024. Candidates can now visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check their results in a single click.
180 IAS Posts to Be Filled
This year, 180 candidates will be appointed to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The category-wise breakup includes:
- 73 Unreserved
- 24 Scheduled Caste (SC)
- 13 Scheduled Tribe (ST)
- 52 Other Backward Classes (OBC)
- 18 Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
IPS and IFS Appointments Also Confirmed
In the Indian Police Service (IPS), 150 posts will be filled as follows:
- 60 Unreserved
- 23 SC
- 10 ST
- 42 OBC
- 15 EWS
For the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), a total of 55 posts are available:
- 23 Unreserved
- 9 SC
- 5 ST
- 13 OBC
- 5 EWS
Other Group A & B Services to See New Recruits
Several other central services are also part of this recruitment drive:
- Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) – 20 posts
- Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) – 25 posts
- Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) – 24 posts
- Indian Information Service (IIS) – 37 posts
- Indian Revenue Service (IRS – Income Tax) – 180 posts
- Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) – 150 posts
- Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) – 79 posts
How to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2024
- Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in
- Click on the “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024” link on the homepage
- A PDF with roll numbers of selected candidates will open
- Carefully search for your roll number
- Download and print the result for future reference
Congratulations to all successful candidates!