UPSC CSE Final Result 2024 Announced, Check Results Here

New Delhi – The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Final Result 2024. Candidates can now visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check their results in a single click.

180 IAS Posts to Be Filled

This year, 180 candidates will be appointed to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The category-wise breakup includes:

73 Unreserved

24 Scheduled Caste (SC)

13 Scheduled Tribe (ST)

52 Other Backward Classes (OBC)

18 Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

IPS and IFS Appointments Also Confirmed

In the Indian Police Service (IPS), 150 posts will be filled as follows:

60 Unreserved

23 SC

10 ST

42 OBC

15 EWS

For the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), a total of 55 posts are available:

23 Unreserved

9 SC

5 ST

13 OBC

5 EWS

Other Group A & B Services to See New Recruits

Several other central services are also part of this recruitment drive:

Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) – 20 posts

– 20 posts Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) – 25 posts

– 25 posts Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) – 24 posts

– 24 posts Indian Information Service (IIS) – 37 posts

– 37 posts Indian Revenue Service (IRS – Income Tax) – 180 posts

– 180 posts Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) – 150 posts

– 150 posts Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) – 79 posts

How to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2024

Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in Click on the “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024” link on the homepage A PDF with roll numbers of selected candidates will open Carefully search for your roll number Download and print the result for future reference

Congratulations to all successful candidates!