UPSC Declares CSE Prelims 2025 Results, Mains Exam from this Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam 2025 result status today. Candidates who appeared for the prelims held on May 25, 2025, can now check their qualification status on the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

Exam Held in Two Sessions

The examination was conducted in two sessions:

Paper 1 (General Studies) started at 9:30 AM

started at 9:30 AM Paper 2 (CSAT) began at 2:30 PM

According to student feedback and mentor reviews, the paper was overall lengthy this year, requiring time management and deep conceptual understanding.

979 Vacancies to Be Filled in 2025

The UPSC CSE 2025 recruitment aims to fill 979 posts across various prestigious civil services, including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and others. Candidates who clear the prelims cut-off will now be eligible to appear for the UPSC mains exam, scheduled to commence on August 22, 2025, and will continue for five days.

Previous Years’ Cut-Off Comparison (2020–2024)

Year General OBC SC ST EWS PwBD 1 2024 87.98 87.28 79.03 74.23 85.92 69.42 2023 75.41 74.75 59.25 47.82 68.02 40.40 2022 88.22 87.54 74.08 69.35 82.83 49.84 2021 87.54 84.85 75.41 70.71 80.14 68.02 2020 92.51 89.12 74.84 68.71 77.55 70.06

Next Stage: Mains and Interview

UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages:

Prelims – Objective-type screening Mains – Descriptive written exam Interview – Personality test

Candidates who clear all three stages are selected based on their combined scores in the mains and interview rounds, which determine their final merit ranking.

Conclusion

Aspirants who cleared the prelims should begin preparing earnestly for the upcoming mains. UPSC CSE remains one of the most competitive and prestigious exams in India, with lakhs of aspirants vying for a limited number of posts.