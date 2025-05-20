UPSC IFS 2024: Final Result PDF, Rank List, and Next Steps Explained

Education

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2024 final results on May 19, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on their performance in the written exam and personality test.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2024 final results on May 19, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on their performance in the written exam and personality test. The final result PDF is now available for download at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Kanika Anabh Secures All India Rank 1 in IFS 2024

Kanika Anabh has topped the IFS Exam 2024, followed by Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar (Rank 2) and Anubhav Singh (Rank 3). The results are published in order of merit, and include names, roll numbers, and category details.

UPSC IFS 2024 Toppers List – Top 10 Candidates

RankNameRoll Number
1Kanika Anabh4117694
2Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar1402724
3Anubhav Singh0308478
4Jain Siddharth Parasmal0508155
5Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni0316502
6Sanskar Vijay0104385
7Mayank Purohit0814973
8Sanish Kumar Singh0323525
9Anjali Sondhiya0409479
10Satya Prakash1512806

UPSC IFS 2024 Category-wise Selection Breakdown

CategoryCandidates RecommendedPwBD Inclusion
General402 PwBD-2, 2 PwBD-3
EWS19
OBC501 PwBD-2
SC23
ST11
Total1433 PwBD-2, 2 PwBD-3

UPSC IFS 2024: Key Dates and Timeline

EventDate
Preliminary ExamJune 16, 2024
Prelims ResultJuly 1, 2024
Main ExamNov 24 – Dec 1, 2024
Main ResultJan 13, 2025
Interview / Personality TestApril 21 – May 2, 2025
Final ResultMay 19, 2025

How to Check UPSC IFS 2024 Final Result PDF

  1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Indian Forest Service Exam 2024 Final Result’ under the “What’s New” section
  3. Download the PDF result file
  4. Use Ctrl+F to search your Roll Number
  5. Save the PDF for future reference

Important Notes for Candidates

  • Results of 7 candidates have been withheld, and 51 are provisional.
  • Final appointment is subject to document verification and eligibility compliance.
  • Individual marks will be published on the UPSC website within 15 days.
  • For queries, candidates may visit the UPSC facilitation counter or call during working hours.

