UPSC IFS 2024: Final Result PDF, Rank List, and Next Steps Explained

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2024 final results on May 19, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on their performance in the written exam and personality test. The final result PDF is now available for download at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Kanika Anabh Secures All India Rank 1 in IFS 2024

Kanika Anabh has topped the IFS Exam 2024, followed by Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar (Rank 2) and Anubhav Singh (Rank 3). The results are published in order of merit, and include names, roll numbers, and category details.

Rank Name Roll Number 1 Kanika Anabh 4117694 2 Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar 1402724 3 Anubhav Singh 0308478 4 Jain Siddharth Parasmal 0508155 5 Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni 0316502 6 Sanskar Vijay 0104385 7 Mayank Purohit 0814973 8 Sanish Kumar Singh 0323525 9 Anjali Sondhiya 0409479 10 Satya Prakash 1512806

UPSC IFS 2024 Category-wise Selection Breakdown

Category Candidates Recommended PwBD Inclusion General 40 2 PwBD-2, 2 PwBD-3 EWS 19 — OBC 50 1 PwBD-2 SC 23 — ST 11 — Total 143 3 PwBD-2, 2 PwBD-3

Event Date Preliminary Exam June 16, 2024 Prelims Result July 1, 2024 Main Exam Nov 24 – Dec 1, 2024 Main Result Jan 13, 2025 Interview / Personality Test April 21 – May 2, 2025 Final Result May 19, 2025

How to Check UPSC IFS 2024 Final Result PDF

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in Click on ‘Indian Forest Service Exam 2024 Final Result’ under the “What’s New” section Download the PDF result file Use Ctrl+F to search your Roll Number Save the PDF for future reference