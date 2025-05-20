Education
UPSC IFS 2024: Final Result PDF, Rank List, and Next Steps Explained
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2024 final results on May 19, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on their performance in the written exam and personality test.
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2024 final results on May 19, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on their performance in the written exam and personality test. The final result PDF is now available for download at the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Table of Contents
Kanika Anabh Secures All India Rank 1 in IFS 2024
Kanika Anabh has topped the IFS Exam 2024, followed by Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar (Rank 2) and Anubhav Singh (Rank 3). The results are published in order of merit, and include names, roll numbers, and category details.
Also Read: Heavy Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu Districts till May 22: IMD Issues Warning
UPSC IFS 2024 Toppers List – Top 10 Candidates
|Rank
|Name
|Roll Number
|1
|Kanika Anabh
|4117694
|2
|Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar
|1402724
|3
|Anubhav Singh
|0308478
|4
|Jain Siddharth Parasmal
|0508155
|5
|Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni
|0316502
|6
|Sanskar Vijay
|0104385
|7
|Mayank Purohit
|0814973
|8
|Sanish Kumar Singh
|0323525
|9
|Anjali Sondhiya
|0409479
|10
|Satya Prakash
|1512806
UPSC IFS 2024 Category-wise Selection Breakdown
|Category
|Candidates Recommended
|PwBD Inclusion
|General
|40
|2 PwBD-2, 2 PwBD-3
|EWS
|19
|—
|OBC
|50
|1 PwBD-2
|SC
|23
|—
|ST
|11
|—
|Total
|143
|3 PwBD-2, 2 PwBD-3
UPSC IFS 2024: Key Dates and Timeline
|Event
|Date
|Preliminary Exam
|June 16, 2024
|Prelims Result
|July 1, 2024
|Main Exam
|Nov 24 – Dec 1, 2024
|Main Result
|Jan 13, 2025
|Interview / Personality Test
|April 21 – May 2, 2025
|Final Result
|May 19, 2025
How to Check UPSC IFS 2024 Final Result PDF
- Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘Indian Forest Service Exam 2024 Final Result’ under the “What’s New” section
- Download the PDF result file
- Use Ctrl+F to search your Roll Number
- Save the PDF for future reference
Important Notes for Candidates
- Results of 7 candidates have been withheld, and 51 are provisional.
- Final appointment is subject to document verification and eligibility compliance.
- Individual marks will be published on the UPSC website within 15 days.
- For queries, candidates may visit the UPSC facilitation counter or call during working hours.