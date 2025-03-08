India
UPSC Jobs: Great News for Job Seekers! Apply for These Vacancies Now!
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). This includes vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Services Selection Board (SSB).
Table of Contents
Candidates with a bachelor’s degree can apply online. The application process starts on March 5, 2025, and the last date to apply is March 25, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.
Also Read: Major Fire Breaks Out at Textile Showroom in Hyderabad’s Ghansi Bazaar
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2025 – Vacancy Details
- BSF (Border Security Force): 24 posts
- CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force): 204 posts
- CISF (Central Industrial Security Force): 92 posts
- ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police): 04 posts
- SSB (Services Selection Board): 33 posts
UPSC CAPF 2025 – Important Dates
- Application Start Date: March 5, 2025
- Application End Date: March 25, 2025
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2025
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 20 years
- Maximum Age: 25 years
- Age relaxation applies as per government norms.
Application Fee for UPSC CAPF 2025
- Women/SC/ST/Benchmark Disability Candidates: No fee
- Other Candidates: ₹200/-
- Payment Modes:
- SBI Branch Payment
- Net Banking (any bank)
- Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI
How to Apply for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2025?
- Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the CAPF Recruitment 2025 Notification link.
- Read the official notification carefully.
- Fill in the application form with the required details.
- Pay the application fee (if applicable).
- Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.