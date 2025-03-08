UPSC Jobs: Great News for Job Seekers! Apply for These Vacancies Now!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). This includes vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Services Selection Board (SSB).

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree can apply online. The application process starts on March 5, 2025, and the last date to apply is March 25, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2025 – Vacancy Details

BSF (Border Security Force): 24 posts

24 posts CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force): 204 posts

204 posts CISF (Central Industrial Security Force): 92 posts

92 posts ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police): 04 posts

04 posts SSB (Services Selection Board): 33 posts

Application Start Date: March 5, 2025

March 5, 2025 Application End Date: March 25, 2025

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2025

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 20 years

20 years Maximum Age: 25 years

25 years Age relaxation applies as per government norms.

Application Fee for UPSC CAPF 2025

Women/SC/ST/Benchmark Disability Candidates: No fee

No fee Other Candidates: ₹200/-

₹200/- Payment Modes: SBI Branch Payment Net Banking (any bank) Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI



How to Apply for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2025?