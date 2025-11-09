Telangana Urdu Academy Pays Homage to Allama Iqbal at Saifabad’s Iqbal Minar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urdu Academy on Sunday commemorated the birth anniversary of the renowned poet-philosopher Allama Mohammed Iqbal with floral tributes and special illumination at Iqbal Minar, near the State Secretariat in Saifabad, Hyderabad.

The ceremony, held under the initiative of Janab Taher bin Hamdaan, President and Chairman of the Telangana State Urdu Academy, paid homage to the enduring legacy of Allama Iqbal (1877–1938), one of the most celebrated literary and philosophical figures of the 20th century.

Widely known as the “Poet of the East,” Iqbal’s poetry and vision continue to inspire generations with their call for self-realization and spiritual awakening. The event at Iqbal Minar served as a reminder of his lasting influence on Urdu literature and his profound impact on intellectual thought across the world.

The monument was beautifully decorated with flowers and illuminated in honour of the great poet, as admirers and citizens gathered to offer their respects and celebrate his timeless contribution to art, literature, and philosophy.