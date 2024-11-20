Sports

Uruguay hold Brazil 1-1 in World Cup qualifier

Hosts Uruguay cancelled a second-half Brazil strike to hold the formidable Samba magicians to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier here on Tuesday.

Uma Devi20 November 2024 - 14:21
Uruguay hold Brazil 1-1 in World Cup qualifier
Uruguay hold Brazil 1-1 in World Cup qualifier

Salvador (Uruguay): Hosts Uruguay cancelled a second-half Brazil strike to hold the formidable Samba magicians to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier here on Tuesday.

Brazil’s Federico Valverde and Uruguayan Gerson found the net in the second half in a match marked by poor marksmanship on the part of both sides.

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde gave the visitors the lead with an unstoppable long-range effort just before the hour.

Also Read: Curfew relaxed for five hours in Manipur

The hosts equalised seven minutes later when Gerson used the outside of his left foot to smash home a first-time volley from 12 yards.

Brazil had more than 60 percent of possession and completed over 200 more passes than the Celeste but the five-time world champions paid the price for a lack of incisiveness in attack.

Dorival Junior’s men dropped to fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying zone with 18 points, two points behind second-placed Uruguay.

Tags
Uma Devi20 November 2024 - 14:21

Related Articles

NBA Cup: Knecht ties rookie single game 3-Point record in Lakers' sixth straight win

NBA Cup: Knecht ties rookie single game 3-Point record in Lakers’ sixth straight win

20 November 2024 - 15:37
Hardik reclaims No.1 T20I all-rounder spot; Tilak Varma soars into top 10

Hardik reclaims No.1 T20I all-rounder spot; Tilak Varma soars into top 10

20 November 2024 - 15:00
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant will go at around 25-28 crore in the auction, claims Robin Uthappa

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant will go at around 25-28 crore in the auction, claims Robin Uthappa

20 November 2024 - 14:59
BGT 2024-25: Kohli is passionate about the way that he plays, says Ponting

BGT 2024-25: Kohli is passionate about the way that he plays, says Ponting

20 November 2024 - 12:14
Back to top button