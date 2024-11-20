Uruguay hold Brazil 1-1 in World Cup qualifier

Salvador (Uruguay): Hosts Uruguay cancelled a second-half Brazil strike to hold the formidable Samba magicians to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier here on Tuesday.

Brazil’s Federico Valverde and Uruguayan Gerson found the net in the second half in a match marked by poor marksmanship on the part of both sides.

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde gave the visitors the lead with an unstoppable long-range effort just before the hour.

Also Read: Curfew relaxed for five hours in Manipur

The hosts equalised seven minutes later when Gerson used the outside of his left foot to smash home a first-time volley from 12 yards.

Brazil had more than 60 percent of possession and completed over 200 more passes than the Celeste but the five-time world champions paid the price for a lack of incisiveness in attack.

Dorival Junior’s men dropped to fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying zone with 18 points, two points behind second-placed Uruguay.