Urvashi Rautela claims Leonardo DiCaprio called her ‘Queen of Cannes’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has stirred up social media by claiming that Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio called her the “Queen of Cannes.” She posted a series of selfies with the actor on Instagram and captioned them with:

“When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment.”

She added hashtags like #QueenMovesOnly, #QueenOfCannes, #LeoAndUR, and #Cannes2025

Social Media Reactions: Fans Remain Skeptical

Despite her confidence, the comments section quickly turned into a roast session. Netizens questioned the legitimacy of her claim:

“Does Leo know that he called you the Queen of Cannes?”

“Whole another level of delusion.”

“So, you wanna be like Kate?”

“It’s a desperate selfie.”

Some even mocked her by asking if DiCaprio complimented her on roles in “Daaku Maharaaj” and “Dabidi Dibidi.”

Previous Cannes Controversy: The Staircase Incident

Rautela also made headlines for another controversy at Cannes. Anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya accused her of blocking a staircase at the prestigious venue. In response, Urvashi called the claims “cowardly lies” and insisted they were part of a targeted attack against hardworking outsiders like herself.

Trolled for Outfits and Accessories

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has gone viral during Cannes. Previously, she was heavily trolled for her quirky fashion choices, including a parrot-shaped handbag and a dress that appeared torn. A recent video of her posing on a grand staircase at her hotel further fueled the trolls.