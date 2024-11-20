Middle East

US airstrikes kill five militia in Syria

US airstrikes killed five members of militias and wounded several others in eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Damascus: US airstrikes killed five members of militias and wounded several others in eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitoring group reported on Tuesday that US warplanes targeted military gatherings in the Al-Quriyah desert of Deir ez-Zor province. It said the strikes came after a rocket believed to be fired by “pro-Iran militiamen” landed near a US base in the countryside of al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, intermittent explosions of unknown origin were heard at a US military base inside the al-Omar oil field base in Deir ez-Zor, the observatory said.

US fighter jets were seen flying over several villages, reaching as far as the town of Mayadeen in Deir ez-Zor’s countryside near the Iraqi border, according to the observatory.

There were no immediate reports of additional casualties.

The region has seen increased tensions between US forces and Iran-backed groups, which have a significant presence in eastern Syria.

