US and Ukraine to Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia Next Week, Says Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of high-level peace talks with US officials later in the week.

“Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the Crown Prince. After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” Zelensky stated.

US and Ukraine Restart Peace Negotiations

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, confirmed on Thursday that a meeting with Ukrainian officials is planned in Saudi Arabia next week. He also revealed that discussions are ongoing regarding a peace framework and an initial ceasefire agreement.

“Trump was pleased with Zelensky’s letter after last Friday’s White House meeting. There was an apology, an acknowledgment of the US’s support for Ukraine, and a sense of gratitude,” Witkoff said.

US Officials, Trump Expected to Visit Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top officials will travel to Riyadh on Tuesday to attend the peace talks, alongside Andriy Yermak, a senior aide to Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Trump has confirmed plans to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming months, mentioning a major $1 trillion investment deal with the Kingdom.

“I’m going to Saudi Arabia. I said, I’ll go if you pay a trillion dollars to American companies over four years. They’ve agreed, so I’m going,” Trump stated.

US-Ukraine Relations Improve After White House Dispute

The peace talks signal a warming of US-Ukraine relations after last week’s heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky at the White House. Following that incident, the US cut off military aid and halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Zelensky acknowledged the resumption of negotiations during a meeting with European Union leaders in Brussels, emphasizing that Ukraine remains committed to securing peace.

“We hope that next week we will have a meaningful meeting,” Zelensky told EU leaders.

EU Leaders Approve Increased Defense Spending

As US-Ukraine talks continue, the European Union has approved new defense spending plans, mobilizing up to €800 billion to strengthen European security against Russia.

The EU summit approved a plan to free up €650 billion for military spending.

approved a plan to for military spending. French President Emmanuel Macron proposed sharing France’s nuclear deterrence capabilities with Europe, a move dismissed by Russia as “confrontational.”

proposed sharing with Europe, a move dismissed by Russia as The EU’s 27 leaders emphasized the need for a stronger European defense strategy, given US signals that Europe must handle its own security in the future.

Conclusion: Peace Talks, But Uncertainty Remains

With US-Ukraine talks resuming and Europe boosting its military readiness, the Russia-Ukraine war remains at a critical turning point. While negotiations in Saudi Arabia offer hope for a ceasefire, concerns remain that Ukraine could be pressured into an unfavorable deal.