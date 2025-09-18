United States Cancels Visas of Indian Business Leaders over Alleged Fentanyl Links

The United States Embassy in India announced on Thursday that it has revoked and denied visas of certain “business executives and corporate leaders” reportedly involved in the illegal distribution of fentanyl precursor chemicals. The embassy has not disclosed the names of the individuals or the companies involved.

Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid blamed for widespread addiction in the US. The Trump administration has launched strict measures to curb the illegal import of fentanyl, linking some actions to trade tariff adjustments for certain countries.

In its statement, the US embassy said, “As part of the Trump Administration’s initiatives to safeguard Americans from dangerous synthetic narcotics, the US Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas of certain business executives and corporate leaders due to their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursor chemicals.”

The embassy added that these actions could make the individuals and their immediate family members ineligible for travel to the United States. Additionally, executives connected to companies known to have dealt with fentanyl precursor chemicals will face enhanced scrutiny when applying for US visas.

Jürgen Andrews, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, stated, “Individuals and organizations engaged in the illegal production and distribution of drugs in the United States, along with their families, will face consequences, which may include being denied entry to the country.”

The statement emphasized that preventing the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals remains a top US priority. The embassy also acknowledged close cooperation with the Indian government, noting that joint efforts are essential to combat this global threat.

The Trump administration has previously issued several executive orders aimed at securing borders, targeting drug trafficking organizations, and urging reforms in countries supplying illicit drugs. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids remain among the deadliest drugs in the United States, causing over 52,000 deaths in the 12 months ending October 2024.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump identified 23 countries—including India, China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan—as major producers or transit hubs for illicit drugs, warning that these nations pose a threat to US citizen safety through the production and trafficking of illegal drugs and precursor chemicals.

The US State Department clarified that a country’s inclusion on this list does not necessarily reflect its government’s counterdrug efforts or level of cooperation with the US. Instead, it is determined by geographic, commercial, and economic factors that facilitate the production or transit of drugs and precursor chemicals.