US Consulate will promote American firms’ access to Andhra: Consul General Jennifer Larson

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is looking for a lot of investments and the US Consulate General in Hyderabad is eager to promote American firms’ access to the state, said Consul General Jennifer Larson here on Thursday.

The Consul General noted that she recently met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and ministers to talk about the kind of cooperation the consulate could facilitate.

“I had a chance to come and meet with the new government six weeks ago, meet various ministers, meet with the CM, and we talked about the type of cooperation we can do in Andhra Pradesh, and they are looking for a lot of investments,” Larson told PTI on the sidelines of a human trafficking seminar.

According to the diplomat, several top US companies operating out of Hyderabad, which are growing by the week, would look at the southern state with interest as to how the business landscape would develop, ease of doing business aspect and good business incentives, among others.

Highlighting that the US shares a strong relationship with Andhra Pradesh along with Telangana, Larson noted that 40 per cent of Indian students in the US originate from the Telugu states.

“Telugu is the fastest growing language in America. So, we have incredible people ties with Andhra. That’s another reason why it is such an important state for us. The diaspora is so big in the US,” said the diplomat.

The Consul General underscored that promoting bilateral ties and building bridges through education and students is an excellent way.

Further, Larson said Naidu had played a major role in the establishment of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, the first US diplomatic office to open in India since its independence in 1947.

The Hyderabad US Consulate, which now operates out of a USD 350 million office in Hyderabad’s Financial District, first commenced its operations from Paigah Palace in Begumpet in 2008 when YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the CM of united Andhra Pradesh.

Delving on visa waiting time, Larson said the consulate has doubled its staff to offer better services but noted that students would be prioritised during the admissions season.

She said every prospective student who wanted a visa appointment received one, whereas first time tourist visa applicants would still have to wait for several months, but noted that the waiting time has come down though. However, she said that there is ‘no wait time’ for other categories of visas.