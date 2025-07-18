US Designates the Resistance Front (TRF) as Foreign Terrorist Organization After Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: The United States has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group following its claimed involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

TRF Claimed Responsibility for Pahalgam Attack

The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a front organization for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack left several security personnel injured and heightened tensions in the region.

US Secretary of State Confirms Terror Designation

The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who emphasized Washington’s commitment to combating terrorism globally. “By designating TRF as an FTO and SDGT organization, we aim to disrupt its funding, support networks, and international operations,” he said.

TRF: A Masked Arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba

Security analysts and intelligence agencies have long identified TRF as a proxy group for the banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group was created to give terror operations in Kashmir a local face and obscure direct links to Pakistani handlers.

Impact of the US Terror Tag

The US designation will allow authorities to freeze TRF’s assets, impose sanctions on supporters, and restrict travel and logistics linked to the group. It also strengthens international cooperation in targeting terror funding and propaganda.

India Welcomes the Move

Indian officials have welcomed the decision by the US, stating that it validates India’s longstanding concerns over cross-border terrorism and proxy terror outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.