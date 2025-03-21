US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Strengthens US-India Ties During Visit

Washington: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s recent visit to India marked a significant step in reinforcing the decades-long US-India relationship, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations. Gabbard, who is on her first multi-nation trip as DNI, engaged in high-level discussions focused on intelligence-sharing, defense, counterterrorism, and addressing transnational threats.

Gabbard’s Diplomatic Engagements in India Focus on Key Security Issues

During her visit to India, Gabbard held several bilateral engagements, including a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A statement from the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) emphasized that Gabbard’s visit underscores the strong US-India relationship, further bolstered by the personal friendship between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump.

As the DNI, Gabbard brought her deep understanding of the Indo-Pacific region—having been born and raised in the area—to the discussions, exploring ways to advance President Trump’s “America First” policies across the Indo-Pacific. Gabbard’s engagements in India were particularly focused on enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms, strengthening defence cooperation, and tackling pressing issues such as counterterrorism and transnational threats.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Keynote at Raisina Dialogue Focuses on Global Security and Prosperity

In addition to her bilateral talks, Gabbard also participated in the prestigious Raisina Dialogue, an important platform for global strategic discussions. At the event, she delivered a keynote address emphasizing the need for global cooperation to achieve a peaceful, free, secure, and prosperous world. Her remarks aligned with President Trump’s vision of securing peace through strength, stressing the importance of strong leadership and clear-eyed understanding of global challenges.

“Securing peace through strength requires strong leadership with a realistic understanding of global challenges and opportunities,” Gabbard stated. She also highlighted the importance of fostering cultural and economic ties to reduce the likelihood of conflict escalation, ensuring the reinforcement of mutual interests between the US and India.

Strengthening US-India Strategic Partnership

The visit by DNI Gabbard demonstrates the ongoing commitment of both the US and India to further strengthen their strategic partnership. As both countries face increasingly complex global security challenges, cooperation in intelligence, defence, and counterterrorism remains a top priority. Gabbard’s visit reflects the continued importance of the US-India relationship in addressing regional and global security concerns, with both nations working together to ensure a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.