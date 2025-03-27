US Embassy Cracks Down on Visa Fraud, Cancels 2,000 Appointments in India!

The US Embassy in India made a significant move on Wednesday, announcing the cancellation of over 2,000 visa appointments linked to fraudulent activities. The embassy discovered major violations in the visa appointment system, primarily caused by “bad actors” or bots that exploited the system for personal gain. As a result, the embassy suspended the accounts involved in these fraudulent practices, sending a strong message about its zero-tolerance policy towards agents and fixers engaged in such activities.

Details of the Fraudulent Activities

According to the US Embassy’s post on X (formerly Twitter), its consular team identified and canceled the fraudulent visa appointments made by bots. The embassy emphasized its commitment to maintaining fair and transparent visa processing, stating that it will continue to hold violators accountable.

“Consular Team India is cancelling about 2,000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies,” the embassy said. The statement further explained that accounts responsible for these fraudulent activities have been suspended, and their scheduling privileges revoked.

Applicants Speak Out on Fraudulent Practices

The issue of agents and middlemen taking advantage of the system has been a longstanding concern for many applicants. One anonymous applicant shared with The Times of India that they had paid an agent ₹30,000 to secure an expedited visa appointment, which would otherwise have taken over six months to obtain.

As reported, the wait time for B1/B2 visas is currently over six months, but agents use bots to block appointment slots, making earlier dates unavailable for regular applicants. In some cases, paying an additional ₹30,000-35,000 to these agents ensures quicker access to appointments.

US Visa Delays and Ongoing Concerns

Visa delays have been a persistent issue for many applicants in India, with wait times for US visas reaching up to 999 days in 2023. In response to these concerns, the US opened visa appointments in other countries, including Frankfurt and Bangkok, as a temporary solution to the backlog.

The US Embassy’s recent move to combat fraud through bot-driven activities comes after several years of diplomatic efforts from the Indian government to address the long visa processing delays. With the embassy’s continued crackdowns, the situation is expected to improve, bringing much-needed relief to regular applicants seeking timely appointments.

Looking Ahead: A Crackdown on Visa Appointment Fraud

As the US Embassy in India intensifies its efforts to combat fraud in visa appointment scheduling, applicants can expect more streamlined and transparent processing in the future. The crackdown on bot-driven appointments is a step toward ensuring fairness in the system and preventing agents from exploiting applicants.

Key Takeaways: