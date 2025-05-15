Big Win for Indians in US? Lawmakers Push to Allow H-1B Visa Renewals Without Travel

Washington, D.C: A strong bipartisan campaign to expand and formalise the H-1B Domestic Visa Renewal Programme has gained momentum, with seven US Congressmen, including three Indian American lawmakers, backing the initiative. The campaign aims to ease the visa renewal burden for hundreds of thousands of skilled foreign workers, the majority of whom are Indian nationals.

Support from Lawmakers Across Party Lines

The Congressmen who voiced their support include Suhas Subramanyam, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Rich McCormick, Henry Calvin Johnson, Don Bacon, and Sanford Dixon Bishop Jr. Their united stance is seen as a critical push toward institutionalising the pilot programme launched in 2024.

Also Read: UK’s Tightened Visa Rules Set to Impact Indian, Especially Telugu, Students

Letter Urges US Secretary of State to Expand the Programme

In a joint letter addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the lawmakers urged the administration to build upon the 2024 pilot initiative.

“We strongly urge the administration to build upon the successful 2024 pilot program for domestic visa renewals and to take the necessary steps to formalise and expand this initiative with clear eligibility rules,” the letter read.

The letter also recommended expanding the programme beyond H-1B to include visa categories such as E, H, I, L, O, and P, which would reduce delays and logistical hurdles for both foreign professionals and US-based businesses.

Ajay Bhutoria Welcomes Bipartisan Support

Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who had initially recommended the programme to the WHIAANHPI Commission, expressed enthusiasm over the lawmakers’ backing.

“I am thrilled to see bipartisan support for domestic visa renewal! The pilot program is a step forward,” he posted on X.

Bhutoria also highlighted the challenges faced by H-1B visa holders, many of whom must return to India and wait months for an appointment at the US Embassy to renew their visas.

Understanding the H-1B Domestic Visa Renewal Programme

The Domestic Visa Renewal Pilot Programme, launched in January 2024, allowed 20,000 H-1B visa holders to renew their visas without leaving the US — a process that had been unavailable since 2004. This initiative aims to reduce appointment backlogs at US embassies and provide more predictability to visa holders, especially in the tech sector.

Traditionally, H-1B holders had to return to their home countries, like India, for visa stamping interviews, creating long wait times and uncertainty for both workers and employers.

Indian Nationals Dominate the H-1B Visa Landscape

Indian nationals made up over 70% of all H-1B visa holders in 2023, receiving 206,591 of the total 265,777 visas issued. Their overwhelming presence in the US skilled labor market—particularly in information technology, engineering, and research sectors—makes the success of the domestic visa renewal programme especially critical.

What Lies Ahead

The success of the pilot has laid the foundation for further reform. The lawmakers and advocates are now pressing the Biden administration to make the programme permanent and broader in scope to accommodate diverse categories of work-based visas and ensure smoother processes for skilled professionals.