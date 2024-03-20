US, Israeli top defence officials to meet at Pentagon next week to discuss Gaza

Washington: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will host his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, at the Pentagon next week to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, CNN has reported, citing a US defence official.

“The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including efforts to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, the need for more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinian civilians, and plans to ensure the safety of the more than 1 million people sheltering in Rafah while ensuring Hamas can no longer pose a threat to Israel,” the report quoted the official as saying on Tuesday.

The report added that the meeting comes after Austin sent an invitation for an official visit, and it is separate from a meeting announced the day before after a call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the Israeli leader agreed to “send a senior interagency team composed of military, intelligence, and humanitarian officials to Washington.”

CNN also cited a person familiar with the matter as saying that Netanyahu is expected to address Senate Republicans via video link on Wednesday during a closed-door conference lunch. The address comes as Senate Republicans have rallied around Netanyahu after US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the Israeli prime minister last week, called him an obstacle to peace, and urged new elections in Israel.

Last October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.