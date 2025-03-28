US Launches Over 40 Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

Sanaa: The US military conducted more than 40 airstrikes on Houthi positions in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, early Friday morning, according to media reports.

The strikes targeted several locations, including Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area, and the Jarban site in the Sanhan district, as well as multiple other sites in northern provinces. Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that one person was wounded during the attacks.

Damage to Residential Areas

Residents reported that the airstrikes on the Command Camp in central Sanaa caused damage to several homes, buildings, and shops in nearby residential neighborhoods.

Context of the Attacks

The strikes occurred hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missile attacks at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon.

This marks the most intense and numerous US airstrike campaign against the Houthis since March 15, when the US military began its offensive. The previous airstrikes resulted in over 50 deaths and numerous injuries over the past two weeks.

Rising Tensions

Tensions between the Houthis and the US military have been escalating since the US launched airstrikes against Houthi-controlled northern Yemen on March 15. These strikes followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump indicated that the airstrikes against the Houthis would continue.

Thursday’s Attacks

On Thursday, the US military conducted several airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in the Yemeni capital. According to al-Masirah TV, three airstrikes hit the Jarban area in Sanhan, while two others struck the al-Jumaymah area in Bani Hushaysh, northeast of Sanaa. Additionally, two airstrikes targeted the al-Daylami airbase in northern Sanaa. All the areas targeted are known military sites, and local residents reported explosions following the attacks.

Ongoing Military Campaign

These airstrikes are part of an ongoing military campaign launched by US forces in mid-March against Houthi-held areas in northern Yemen. The Houthi group has vowed to continue targeting Israeli sites and ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, while also responding to what they describe as “American aggression.”