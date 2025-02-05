US Military Aircraft Carrying 205 Illegal Immigrants Set to Land in Amritsar Today

A US military aircraft, carrying around 205 illegal immigrants primarily from Punjab, is expected to land in Amritsar, India, on Wednesday afternoon. The deportees, who had entered the US illegally, were flown on a C-17 plane from San Antonio, Texas. This marks the first round of deportations of illegal immigrants from the US under the current administration.

Deportation Coincides with PM Modi’s Upcoming Visit to the US

This deportation comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington next week, which will be his first official trip to the US since President Donald Trump’s re-election for a second term. The timing of the deportations has sparked discussion, especially considering the broader context of bilateral relations between India and the US.

India Welcomes Return of Deportees with Conditions

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar previously stated that India is open to the “legitimate return” of Indian nationals living illegally abroad, including those in the United States. India has confirmed its readiness to accept the deported individuals, subject to post-arrival verification. Last month, EAM Jaishankar conveyed India’s stance to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump’s Historic Deportation Effort

This deportation marks a significant step in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Speaking about the operation last month, President Trump told reporters, “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came.”

Punjab Government Prepares to Welcome Deportees

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed disappointment over the deportation of Indian nationals, emphasizing that many of the deported individuals had contributed to the US economy and deserved permanent residency rather than deportation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the Punjab government is in touch with the Centre and will set up reception counters at Amritsar airport for the returning migrants. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also reassured that proper arrangements would be made for the deportees.

Also Read: Trump Proposes US Takeover of Gaza Strip in New Middle East Peace Plan

Growing Number of Indian Illegal Immigrants in the US

According to Pew Research Centre data, approximately 725,000 illegal immigrants from India currently reside in the United States, making India the third-largest source of unauthorized immigrants, following Mexico and El Salvador. Many of the deported individuals had entered the US through illegal routes, often spending significant sums of money.

US Military Aircraft Carrying 205 Illegal Immigrants Set to Land in Amritsar Today

The US administration has ramped up efforts to address illegal immigration since President Trump’s first term, leading to increased deportations, especially of individuals from countries like India.