US Military Aircraft Carrying 205 Deported Illegal Immigrants to Land in Amritsar Today

Amritsar: A US military aircraft carrying approximately 205 illegal Indian immigrants, mostly from Punjab, is scheduled to land in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon.

The individuals, who had entered the United States illegally, were deported on a C-17 military transport aircraft that took off from San Antonio, Texas.

This marks the first large-scale deportation operation under the new US administration, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington next week.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit since Donald Trump was re-elected as US President for a second term.

India’s Stance on Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar has previously stated that India is open to the legitimate return of its nationals living illegally abroad, including those in the United States.

He confirmed that the Indian government would accept deported migrants’ post-verification. During a meeting last month with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar assured the US of India’s cooperation in handling illegal immigration cases.

President Trump’s Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Since Donald Trump’s re-election, the US administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal immigrants. In a recent statement, President Trump said:

“For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came.”

This initiative is part of Trump’s stricter immigration policies, which focus on identifying and deporting individuals who have entered the US illegally. The operation has gained significant political and diplomatic attention, with India and the US engaging in discussions on the deportation process.

Punjab Government’s Reaction to the Mass Deportation

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed disappointment over the US decision to deport Indian immigrants. He stated that many of these individuals had made significant contributions to the US economy and should have been considered for permanent residency rather than deportation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed authorities to make necessary arrangements to receive deported immigrants at Amritsar airport.

“We will receive our immigrants and set up counters for them at the airport. We are in touch with the Centre, and as we receive more details, we will share further updates,” said DGP Yadav.

The Scale of Indian Illegal Immigration in the US

According to data from the Pew Research Center, approximately 725,000 Indians are living illegally in the US, making them the third-largest population of unauthorized immigrants after those from Mexico and El Salvador.

Many of these individuals, particularly from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, entered the US through illegal channels, including the notorious “donkey route”, spending lakhs of rupees in hopes of securing a better future abroad.

What is the ‘Donkey Route’ Migration Path?

The “Donkey Route” refers to an illegal migration network used by human traffickers to smuggle people from India into the United States through multiple countries. Migrants often travel through Central America, Mexico, and other nations, facing dangerous conditions, exploitation, and even life-threatening risks during their journey.

Impact of the Deportation on Indian Families

For many families in Punjab and other states, the deportation of their relatives is causing emotional and financial distress. Many of these immigrants took large loans to fund their journey to the US, expecting to secure stable employment. With their sudden deportation, families now face debt burdens and uncertainty about their future.

What’s Next? The Future of India-US Immigration Policies

The ongoing deportation wave raises critical questions about India’s immigration policies, US-India diplomatic relations, and the fate of thousands of undocumented Indian immigrants in the US.

With PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, experts anticipate that immigration policies and deportation agreements will be a key topic of discussion.

As the first group of 205 deported individuals arrives in Amritsar today, authorities are preparing for further deportation waves in the coming months.

The Indian government, in coordination with Punjab state officials, is expected to assist deported individuals in reintegrating into society while addressing the broader issue of illegal immigration from India to the US.

Stay tuned for live updates on the deportation process, government policies, and immigration developments.