US police arrest woman for threats against Trump

Washington: A woman was arrested in Washington DC for threatening former US President Donald Trump and carrying a firearm without a licence, the Metropolitan Police Department of the US capital city said on Saturday.

“Through the detectives’ investigation, 41-year-old Christina Montoya of San Antonio, TX, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Licence, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats Against a Former President,” the police department said in a news release.

The woman in question travelled to Washington DC from Texas, the police said, adding she and her car were found in a residential area in the northeastern part of the city and taken into custody on Friday night.

The threats against Trump might have been started as early as July 20, CNN reported, citing a police report. On Friday afternoon, the US Secret Service first drew police’s attention to the woman, the broadcaster added.

On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Republican presidential nominee sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalised.