US President Biden congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance for their victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, the US President also said the friendship between India and the US is only growing as both sides unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election,” Biden said.

“The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” he said.