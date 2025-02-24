US Pressures Ukraine to Drop UN Resolution on Russia, But Kyiv Stands Firm

United Nations: The United States has urged Ukraine to withdraw its European-backed UN resolution demanding an immediate Russian troop withdrawal, favoring an American proposal that omits direct mention of Moscow’s invasion, according to a US official and a European diplomat.

Despite the pressure, Ukraine has refused to retract its draft, and the UN General Assembly is set to vote on it Monday, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, two European diplomats confirmed. The 193-nation General Assembly is also expected to vote on the US-backed draft resolution.

Security Council Vote Also in Play

The Trump administration is pushing for a separate vote on its resolution in the UN Security Council. The 15-member council will meet Monday afternoon on Ukraine, with a vote scheduled immediately afterward. However, European diplomats indicated that Russia may request a delay until Tuesday.

These competing resolutions—the first since the invasion—highlight growing tensions between the US, Ukraine, and European nations since President Donald Trump took office. His administration has initiated talks with Russia in an effort to end the war, a move that has alarmed European leaders who were excluded from preliminary negotiations between Washington and Moscow last week.

Also Read: Putin Hails Russian Soldiers Defending National Interests in Ukraine Conflict

General Assembly’s Role in the Conflict

Due to Russia’s veto power in the Security Council, the General Assembly has become the primary UN body addressing the Ukraine war. While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they serve as a key indicator of global opinion.

Since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the Assembly has passed multiple resolutions condemning the war and demanding an immediate Russian troop withdrawal. The upcoming votes will reveal whether international support for Ukraine remains strong or if there is a shift toward Trump’s approach to resolving the conflict.

Intense Diplomatic Lobbying

One European diplomat described the ongoing negotiations as involving “intense lobbying and arm-twisting.” A US official stated that Washington is working to convince Ukraine and European nations to withdraw their draft, coinciding with Trump’s scheduled meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in Washington.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of ending the war, stating:

“This is our opportunity to build real momentum toward peace… While challenges may arise, the goal of lasting peace remains achievable.”

Key Differences Between the Resolutions

Ukraine’s Resolution (backed by the 27-nation EU ) explicitly refers to Russia’s full-scale invasion , reaffirms previous UN resolutions, and demands an immediate, complete, and unconditional Russian withdrawal. It also calls for de-escalation, cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful resolution.

(backed by the ) explicitly refers to Russia’s , reaffirms previous UN resolutions, and demands an Russian withdrawal. It also calls for US Resolution is more general, acknowledging the “tragic loss of life” and urging a “swift end to the conflict” without mentioning Russia’s invasion.

Russia’s Reaction

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia welcomed the US proposal, calling it “a good move.” Moscow has also suggested an amendment, adding a reference to addressing the “root causes” of the conflict.

With the UN General Assembly vote on Monday and a potential Security Council vote soon after, the global stance on the Ukraine war faces a critical test.