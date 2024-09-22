US Reporter’s Engagement Ends Amid Alleged Relationship with Presidential Candidate

Washington: The engagement of prominent American journalist Olivia Nuzzi has been called off following revelations of her alleged relationship with U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. According to global media reports, Nuzzi, a political reporter for a leading American magazine, had been engaged to Politico journalist Ryan Lizza since 2022.

Ryan Lizza recently announced that he has ended the engagement after reports surfaced about Nuzzi’s alleged personal relationship with Kennedy during his presidential campaign. Following the revelations, Nuzzi was also placed on an extended leave by her employer.

Nuzzi admitted that her relationship with Kennedy had become personal during the campaign. In response, Lizza not only called off the engagement but also stepped away from covering Kennedy’s campaign.

It is worth noting that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently withdrew from the presidential race and declared his support for former President Donald Trump.