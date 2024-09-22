US & Canada

US Reporter’s Engagement Ends Amid Alleged Relationship with Presidential Candidate

Nuzzi admitted that her relationship with Kennedy had become personal during the campaign. In response, Lizza not only called off the engagement but also stepped away from covering Kennedy's campaign.

Syed Mubashir
245 1 minute read
US Reporter’s Engagement Ends Amid Alleged Relationship with Presidential Candidate
a political reporter for a leading American magazine, had been engaged to Politico journalist Ryan Lizza since 2022.

Washington: The engagement of prominent American journalist Olivia Nuzzi has been called off following revelations of her alleged relationship with U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. According to global media reports, Nuzzi, a political reporter for a leading American magazine, had been engaged to Politico journalist Ryan Lizza since 2022.

Ryan Lizza recently announced that he has ended the engagement after reports surfaced about Nuzzi’s alleged personal relationship with Kennedy during his presidential campaign. Following the revelations, Nuzzi was also placed on an extended leave by her employer.

Nuzzi admitted that her relationship with Kennedy had become personal during the campaign. In response, Lizza not only called off the engagement but also stepped away from covering Kennedy’s campaign.

It is worth noting that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently withdrew from the presidential race and declared his support for former President Donald Trump.

Tags
Syed Mubashir
245 1 minute read

Related Articles

PM Modi's message will be India's example of its domestic development:

PM Modi’s message will be India’s example of its domestic development:

Canada Tightens Rules for International Students: Bad News for Indian Students

Canada Tightens Rules for International Students: Bad News for Indian Students

11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in the US for Threatening Violence with Weapons and "Kill List" (Video Viral)

11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in the US for Threatening Violence with Weapons and “Kill List” (Video Viral)

Two-year-old boy fatally stabbed by older brother in Chicago-area home

Two-year-old boy fatally stabbed by older brother in Chicago-area home

Back to top button