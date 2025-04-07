US Supreme Court Clears Way for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India

In a major breakthrough for India’s pursuit of justice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, the US Supreme Court on Monday denied the final legal appeal of Tahawwur Rana against his extradition. With all legal hurdles cleared, Rana is now set to be handed over to Indian authorities to face trial for his alleged role in the 2008 terror strikes.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, has been accused of helping plan and facilitate the coordinated terrorist attacks in Mumbai that left 166 people dead and over 300 injured across multiple locations, including luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish center.

Rana’s Role in the 26/11 Plot

Rana was arrested by the FBI in Chicago in 2009, just months after the attacks, for his involvement in terrorism-related activities. He was convicted in the United States for providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba and for plotting an attack on the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Indian investigators have long sought Rana’s extradition for his alleged collaboration with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who conducted reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks. According to the Mumbai Police chargesheet, Rana facilitated Headley’s movements and allegedly worked in coordination with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

Rana and Headley, while running a travel agency in Chicago, reportedly helped design the blueprint of the deadly attacks, enabling the 10 Lashkar terrorists to infiltrate Mumbai and carry out the strikes.

Trump Approved Extradition in February

In February 2025, former US President Donald Trump approved Rana’s extradition, stating, “Tahawwur Rana will be going back to India, where he will face justice. He is one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world.”

This move was seen as a significant gesture of US-India counterterrorism cooperation, with New Delhi consistently pressing for action against all those responsible for the 26/11 attacks.

Justice After 15 Years

With the US Supreme Court’s denial of Rana’s final appeal, India is expected to initiate the final steps for his transfer. Officials say he will face trial under Indian laws for his role in one of the worst terror attacks in the country’s history.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba gunmen between November 26 and 29, 2008, brought Mumbai to a standstill and sparked international outrage. India’s determination to bring all perpetrators to justice has seen years of diplomatic and legal efforts, culminating now with Rana’s impending extradition.

Let me know if you’d like this translated into Urdu or a headline version!