US tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports impacting Moscow, says NATO chief

New York: NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte claimed that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India over Russian oil imports are having a major impact on Moscow. The NATO chief claimed that, amid 50 per cent tariffs on India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek clarity on his Ukraine strategy.

“This (tariff) immediately impacts Russia because that means Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi is asking him, ‘I support you, but could you explain to me your strategy because I have now been hit by these 50% tariffs by the United States’,” said Rutte speaking to CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit in New York.

Last month, Trump announced a punitive 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil, which raised the total tariffs on India to 50 per cent. Recently, Trump admitted in a Fox News interview that the tariff “causes a rift with India”. He said that imposing the tariff on India was “not an easy thing to do.. That’s a big deal”. After having singled out India for punitive tariffs, US President Trump earlier this month finally took his NATO allies to task for “shocking” purchases of Russian oil and said he would impose 50 per cent to 100 per cent tariffs on China if they stopped buying from Moscow.

“NATO’s commitment to WIN (the Ukraine war) has been far less than 100 per cent, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking”, he posted on Truth Social. “I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA”, he said, putting some words in all capitals for emphasis.

He said that NATO members stopping Russian oil purchases and “NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR”.

Challenging the military alliance, he wrote, “I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when”. He pointed out that Beijing wields enormous influence over Moscow and has the power to stop the war. “China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip”, Trump said.