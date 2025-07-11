US-Telangana Leaders Celebrate 249th American Independence Day in Hyderabad – “Together, Stronger”

HYDERABAD, July 11, 2025 – U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson hosted a gala event in Hyderabad tonight to mark the 249th anniversary of American Independence. The celebration featured distinguished guests U.S. Embassy New Delhi Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews and Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy.

The event, held under the theme “Together, Stronger,” emphasized the deepening unity and collaboration between the United States and India. Official proceedings included performances of both the American and Indian national anthems and a Presentation of Colors ceremony conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Key Highlights & Statements:

Consul General Jennifer Larson: Speaking at her final National Day event in Hyderabad before concluding her tenure, Larson stated, “Hyderabad exemplifies the strength of the U.S.-India relationship through its innovation and collaboration. Together, we are addressing global challenges and fostering progress that benefits both nations. It has been an honor to serve in Hyderabad and witness the growth of this remarkable partnership.”

Speaking at her final National Day event in Hyderabad before concluding her tenure, Larson stated, “Hyderabad exemplifies the strength of the U.S.-India relationship through its innovation and collaboration. Together, we are addressing global challenges and fostering progress that benefits both nations. It has been an honor to serve in Hyderabad and witness the growth of this remarkable partnership.” Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews: Andrews underscored the foundational principles of the bilateral relationship, remarking, “The U.S.-India relationship is built on a foundation of shared democratic values, mutual respect, and a commitment to global progress. This year’s theme reflects the strength of our partnership and the shared vision for a brighter future… we honor the remarkable strides made in our bilateral relationship, which continues to grow stronger with each passing year.”

Andrews underscored the foundational principles of the bilateral relationship, remarking, “The U.S.-India relationship is built on a foundation of shared democratic values, mutual respect, and a commitment to global progress. This year’s theme reflects the strength of our partnership and the shared vision for a brighter future… we honor the remarkable strides made in our bilateral relationship, which continues to grow stronger with each passing year.” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: Highlighting the strong Telangana-US connection, Reddy said, “The spirit of Telangana and the spirit of America are deeply aligned, resilient, innovative, and forward-looking. As we celebrate U.S. Independence Day, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthen this special friendship and build a future of shared prosperity through democracy, innovation, and people-to-people ties.”

Reaffirming the Partnership:

The celebration served to reaffirm the robust U.S.-India strategic partnership. Officials emphasized that this partnership, grounded in shared democratic values and a commitment to freedom, is key to building a secure and prosperous future for both nations.