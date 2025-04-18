74 Killed, 170 Injured: US Unleashes Most Devastating Strike on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Sana’a: The United States carried out a massive airstrike on Houthi rebel-held territory in Yemen late Friday night, marking one of the deadliest assaults in recent months. The target of the airstrike was the Ras Isa oil port, a key strategic location controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi group.

According to local sources, at least 74 people have been killed and more than 170 injured in the strike, although the US Central Command has not released any official confirmation on the casualty count. Access to independent verification remains limited due to the Houthis’ tight grip on information coming out of the region.

Massive Explosions and Fireballs Reported

Residents near the Ras Isa port reported huge fireballs lighting up the night sky, with many fearing further escalation. Eyewitnesses described the attack as a “symbol of American indignation” and retaliation for continued Houthi aggression in the region.

US Statement: Attack Targeted Houthi Fuel Supply

In an official statement, the US Military’s Central Command said the airstrike was conducted to “cut off a critical fuel supply” used by the Houthis to fund their militant operations. The statement read:

“US forces have taken this step to eliminate a source of illegal income and disrupt Iran-backed Houthi terrorist activities that have destabilized the region for over a decade.”

However, the Command emphasized that the intent was not to harm civilians. “Our mission is to ensure peace and remove the militant hold over Yemen,” it added.

Civilian Casualties Remain Unconfirmed

Despite reports of high casualties, the US has declined to comment on whether civilians were killed in the strike. The humanitarian impact remains unclear, and global observers have called for transparency and restraint.

Houthi Response: ‘War Crime’

In response to the airstrike, the Houthis denounced the US action, calling it a “war crime”. The militant group warned of further retaliation and stated they will not be intimidated by American aggression.

Regional Tensions Escalate: Iran and China in Spotlight

The strike came hours after Israeli forces intercepted a missile allegedly fired by the Houthis. The United States has also accused China’s satellite agency of indirectly aiding the Houthi’s targeting systems, a claim Beijing has refused to respond to directly.

Meanwhile, Iran has strongly denied any direct involvement with the Houthi attacks, stating:

“Iran has no influence on the strategic decisions of any organization designated as a terrorist group.”

Trump’s Stance: No Compromise on Freedom of Navigation

US President Donald Trump defended the military operation, reaffirming his commitment to protecting global trade routes and international shipping lanes.

“No terrorist organization will be allowed to interfere with freedom of movement on international waters,” Trump declared, adding that Iran must “stop backing the Houthis or face consequences.”

