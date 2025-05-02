US Vice President JD Vance Urges Pakistan to Cooperate with India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Washington: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, US Vice President JD Vance has called on Pakistan to fully cooperate with India in identifying and neutralizing terrorist elements operating from its soil.

“Pakistan Must Help India Hunt Down Terrorists,” Says JD Vance

Speaking to Fox News in an exclusive interview, Vice President Vance said the United States expects Pakistan to assist India in its counterterrorism efforts.

“We hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to ensure that the terrorists sometimes operating from their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” Vance emphasized.

Vance Warns Against Escalation: Urges India to Avoid Regional Conflict

While strongly condemning the attack, Vance also urged India to exercise restraint, warning against a broader regional escalation.

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” he stated.

The attack, which took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Vance Was in India During the Attack

In a striking revelation, JD Vance confirmed that he and his family were on a four-day visit to India when the Pahalgam tragedy unfolded. His visit underscores the geopolitical sensitivity of the moment and adds urgency to Washington’s diplomatic balancing act in South Asia.

Marco Rubio Engages in High-Level Talks With India and Pakistan

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held back-to-back conversations with key South Asian leaders. On Wednesday, he spoke with:

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar , who demanded accountability for the attack.

, who demanded accountability for the attack. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging regional calm as global concerns over escalation grow.

Rubio reassured Jaishankar of US solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and echoed calls for bringing perpetrators to justice.

US Calls for Accountability and Peace

The Biden administration, through both Vance and Rubio, has made it clear that terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil must be addressed decisively. At the same time, Washington continues to balance its strategic partnerships with both India and Pakistan.