US Warns Indian Students: Skipping Classes Leads to Immediate Visa Cancellation
NEW DELHI — The United States government has issued a stern warning to all international students, including Indians, stating that skipping classes or abandoning study programs will result in the immediate cancellation of their visas. This enforcement targets violations of student visa regulations.
Table of Contents
Key Reasons for Visa Cancellation
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) emphasized strict compliance through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). Grounds for cancellation include:
- Unexcused class absences
- Dropping out without notifying the institution
- Abandoning study programs mid-way
Violators risk not only current visa revocation but also permanent ineligibility for future US visas.
Recent Enforcement Actions
US authorities have already canceled visas for approximately 4,700 international students nationwide for non-compliance. Notably:
- Many cancellations occurred without prior notice to students or their colleges.
- Names were removed from SEVIS records, effectively terminating legal status.
This crackdown follows heightened scrutiny of immigration policies.
Impact on Indian Students
The warning carries significant weight for Indian nationals, who received 140,000 US student visas in 2023 – the highest globally for the third consecutive year. Maintaining visa status is now critical for:
- Continued legal residence
- Future eligibility to study/work in the US
- Avoiding deportation
The SEVIS Monitoring System
All international students are tracked via SEVIS, which:
- Monitors enrollment status and academic progress
- Flags violations to immigration authorities
- Enables swift enforcement actions like visa cancellation