US Warns Indian Students: Skipping Classes Leads to Immediate Visa Cancellation

NEW DELHI — The United States government has issued a stern warning to all international students, including Indians, stating that skipping classes or abandoning study programs will result in the immediate cancellation of their visas. This enforcement targets violations of student visa regulations.

Key Reasons for Visa Cancellation

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) emphasized strict compliance through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). Grounds for cancellation include:

Unexcused class absences

Dropping out without notifying the institution

Abandoning study programs mid-way

Violators risk not only current visa revocation but also permanent ineligibility for future US visas.

Recent Enforcement Actions

US authorities have already canceled visas for approximately 4,700 international students nationwide for non-compliance. Notably:

Many cancellations occurred without prior notice to students or their colleges.

Names were removed from SEVIS records, effectively terminating legal status.

This crackdown follows heightened scrutiny of immigration policies.

Impact on Indian Students

The warning carries significant weight for Indian nationals, who received 140,000 US student visas in 2023 – the highest globally for the third consecutive year. Maintaining visa status is now critical for:

Continued legal residence

Future eligibility to study/work in the US

Avoiding deportation

The SEVIS Monitoring System

All international students are tracked via SEVIS, which: