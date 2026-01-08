Usman Khawaja Performs Sajda in Final Test, Receives Emotional Farewell from Australia and England Players

Australian opener Usman Khawaja received an emotional guard of honour from England players as he walked out to bat for the final time in international cricket during the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The touching moment came on Day 5 of the match, shortly after the dismissal of Steve Smith.

England Players Honour Khawaja in Final Innings

A classy touch from Ben Stokes and the English team as Usman Khawaja walks out to the crease for the final time in his Test career ❤️👏



As Khawaja stepped onto the field, the England team lined up to give him a guard of honour, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. The veteran batter shook hands with England captain Ben Stokes before taking guard alongside Marnus Labuschagne.

When Usman Khawaja walked onto the field to bat for the final innings of his Test career, the moment turned deeply emotional. As he stepped onto the ground, Khawaja raised both his hands in prayer (dua), quietly seeking blessings before facing the final chapter of his international journey. Later, after his dismissal, he marked the end of his career with a powerful gesture of gratitude, performing sajda on the ground, kissing the turf in appreciation and then he waved to the spectators, marking a deeply emotional end to his Test career. The scenes reflected Khawaja’s humility, faith, and respect for the game, making his farewell one of the most touching moments of the Ashes series.

🗣️ "I just wanted to say thank you for everything I've been given. If you told young Uzzy he'd play 88 Test matches, average over 40odd … he would have taken it in a heartbeat."



The departing Usman Khawaja soaks it all in 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8jdIljyyyE — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 8, 2026

Australia Clinch Fifth Test, Seal Ashes 4-1

Australia went on to win the fifth Test by five wickets, successfully chasing a modest target and sealing the Ashes series 4-1 against England. The victory added extra significance to Khawaja’s farewell, as it came in the city where his cricketing journey began.

‘Only Thing I Wanted Was to Finish with a Win’: Khawaja

Speaking after the match, Khawaja said winning his final game meant everything to him.

“It means a lot. So much has gone into it over so long. The only thing I wanted was to win and finish off the Ashes with a victory. I’m just grateful for one last win and to celebrate with my teammates,” he said.

Emotions Made Concentration Difficult

The 39-year-old admitted that emotions affected his focus during the match. Batting in the middle order, Khawaja scored 17 and 6 in the two innings.

He said:

It was hard to control emotions in an intense Test match

in an intense Test match Concentration was difficult despite relying on process-driven preparation

Finishing his career with a win at the SCG is something he will cherish for life

A Fitting Farewell at Home Ground

Khawaja retired from international cricket after a 15-year career, ending his journey at the SCG, the same venue where he grew up, made his first-class debut, and played his first Test.

The guard of honour for Usman Khawaja, combined with Australia’s Ashes triumph, made the final day at the SCG a moment of pride and emotion for players and fans alike.

