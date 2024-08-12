UTT 2024: Injured Sreeja ruled out, Nithyashree comes in as a replacement

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Sreeja Akula has been ruled out of the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season due to a “stress fracture”. Sreeja, who was part of the Indian team that participated in the Paris Olympics, will be replaced by Nithyashree Mani in the Jaipur Patriots franchise.

The U19 Youth National Champion Nithyashree Mani will be making her UTT debut for the Jaipur Patriots.

“I’m sorry to share that I have been diagnosed with a stress fracture and on my doctor’s advice, I’ll need to rest for six weeks, which unfortunately means I won’t be able to participate in UTT 2024,” Akula said in a statement.

Akula was drafted by newcomers Jaipur Patriots in their first pick of the player draft. She will be replaced by U19 Youth National Champion and UTT debutant Nithyashree Mani.

The 26-year-old made history as the first Indian to win a singles title at the WTT Contender level by clinching the top spot at the WTT Contender Lagos. Additionally, she made a strong impression at the 2024 Olympic Games, reaching the pre-quarterfinals in women’s singles and the quarterfinals in the women’s team event in Paris.

She also won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a double gold medallist at the 2019 South Asian Games.

The upcoming season of the league is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7 and will feature eight teams for the first time and a total of 48 players, including 16 foreigners.