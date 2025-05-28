Uttam Kumar Reddy Warns Rice Millers, Orders Swift Action on Paddy Transport

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed transport and revenue department officials to coordinate closely to ensure uninterrupted transportation of paddy across the state.

Speaking during a video conference with district collectors and senior officials, the minister emphasized the need for vehicle availability and warned that in case rice millers fail to cooperate, paddy must be shifted to intermediate godowns without delay.

He assured that payments to farmers are being processed within 48 hours of tab entry, speeding up the procurement system and ensuring timely remuneration.

Action Against False News on Paddy Procurement

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also directed that any negative media reports regarding the paddy procurement process must be investigated promptly. If the reports are proven to be false, they should be condemned publicly to prevent misinformation from spreading among farmers and the public.

Indiramma Housing Project Lags Behind, Says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy pointed out that only 15% of the sanctioned Indiramma houses in selected villages under the pilot housing project have commenced construction. He urged officials to take immediate action to begin work on the remaining houses, ensuring beneficiaries receive their rightful support.

Bhu Bharati Act: Land Issues to be Resolved by June 2

At the revenue conference held in the pilot mandals, it was decided that land-related grievances submitted by the public under the Bhu Bharati Act must be resolved quickly. The distribution of pattas (land title deeds) is scheduled for June 2, and officials have been instructed to complete all verification and approvals before that date.

Agriculture Minister Prepares for Monsoon Crop Season

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao called on the agriculture department and district collectors to be ready for the upcoming monsoon crop cultivation. He emphasized the need to ensure adequate availability of seeds and fertilizers, preventing any supply shortages during the critical sowing season.

Pending Grain Procurement to Be Completed Quickly

CSK Ramakrishna Rao, a top government official, urged district collectors to expedite the pending grain procurement process, especially in light of the impending monsoon rains, which could impact storage and logistics if delayed.