Telangana Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Urgent Delhi Summons Sparks Intrigue

Hyderabad: Speculation is rife within political circles in Telangana following a sudden development at Gandhi Bhavan. Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was unexpectedly summoned to New Delhi by the AICC (All India Congress Committee) today, even as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been holding crucial meetings with the high command since Monday.

CM’s Delhi Consultations on Portfolio Allotment Spark Further Speculation

The irrigation minister, accompanied by his wife and Kodad MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy, has already departed for the national capital, intensifying rumors. The timing of this summons is particularly intriguing, given that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been in New Delhi since Monday to finalize the allotment of portfolios to the three newly inducted ministers.

With Uttam Kumar Reddy’s sudden call to the capital, discussions are gaining momentum over a possible broader reshuffling of existing portfolios, in addition to the allocation of departments to the new cabinet members.

On Monday night, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal. This was followed by another significant meeting with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Indira Bhavan, which reportedly lasted for over an hour.

Amidst these high-level discussions, the high command’s directive for the irrigation minister to immediately travel to New Delhi has left many within the party guessing the true purpose. A senior party leader revealed that Uttam Kumar Reddy was originally scheduled to fly to the national capital on Wednesday to address pending official issues with various Union Ministers and officials.

“There is no clarity over the high command’s sudden orders to the Irrigation Minister,” the leader stated.

Dissent Among MLA Aspirants Adds to Cabinet Tensions

The recent cabinet expansion, which saw the induction of three new ministers, has already triggered discontent among several aspirants who were expecting a berth. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy has publicly insisted that one MLA from the erstwhile Rangareddy district should be appointed as a Minister and has reiterated his earlier vow to resign as an MLA if his plea is not considered by the party.

Similarly, supporters of Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy have issued an ultimatum, demanding their leader’s induction into the cabinet before the upcoming local body elections.

With three cabinet vacancies still remaining, speculation is also rife that the high command’s strategic moves might include pacifying these disgruntled MLAs with ministerial berths to prevent further internal mutiny and maintain party unity. The unfolding events in Delhi are keenly watched for further indications of the Congress party’s strategy in Telangana. Sources